Christian Benteke: Bordeaux end interest in loan from Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke has failed to score so far this season

Bordeaux have ended their pursuit of striker Christian Benteke as they do not want to pay the £500,000 loan fee Crystal Palace are demanding.

Sky Sports News has confirmed reports in French newspaper L'Equipe that Bordeaux are now considering alternatives to Benteke.

Palace are happy to let Benteke leave the club on loan this month.

Roy Hodgson has already bolstered his forward options this month with the signing of Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.

Benteke has failed to register a goal or an assist for Palace in 15 Premier League appearances this season.

In total, he has managed 19 goals in 98 games over four seasons since joining the Eagles from Liverpool for £32m in September, 2016.

Palace are ninth in the Premier League table but no team has scored fewer goals than the 20 they have managed in their 22 games so far.

