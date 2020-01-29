Patrick van Aanholt: Crystal Palace set to keep defender amid PSV Eindhoven interest

Patrick van Aanholt joined Crystal Palace from Sunderland in January 2017 on a four-and-a-half-year deal

Patrick van Aanholt is set to remain at Crystal Palace after PSV Eindhoven agreed a deal to sign AC Milan’s Ricardo Rodriguez.

Palace rejected a third bid from the Eredivisie club for the Netherlands international, who has 18 months remaining on his contract, earlier on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who joined Palace in 2017 from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £14m, has scored twice in 17 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Talks over a move for fellow left-back Rodriguez to join Napoli from AC Milan broke down, enabling a deal for the Switzerland international to move to PSV instead.

PSV Eindhoven have agreed a deal to sign Ricardo Rodriguez from AC Milan

Meanwhile, AC Milan are now in a position to press ahead with a shock deal for Wigan's highly-rated young left-back Antonee Robinson.

Sky Sports News reported earlier on Wednesday that the Latics will consider a move for Colchester defender Cohen Bramall if they lose Robinson to the Italian giants.

