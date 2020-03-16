Crystal Palace shut down training ground as precautionary measure

Steve Parish has closed Crystal Palace's training ground in Beckenham for a week in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus

Crystal Palace have closed their training ground for a week as a "precautionary measure" and told players to stay away.

Chairman Steve Parish confirmed the closure of the base at Beckenham as he also told other non-essential staff to work from home, in line with Monday's government advice.

"We have closed our training ground as a precautionary measure for one week, with players being urged to stay at home and undertake personalised training plans," a statement read.

It also confirmed that sales for 2020-21 season tickets have been delayed on the same day Tottenham said they were doing the same.

The statement added: "Clearly our first concern is for all of you: supporters, staff and players, to make sure we do whatever we can to ensure you are as safe as possible.

"I am sure you will have already received information regarding the best steps you can take to protect yourself and others, and I urge everybody to follow these as best they can.

"It's so important we all take proactive, preventative measures to mitigate the spread of this virus and the strain on the health service."