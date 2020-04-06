Crystal Palace News

More from Football

Five Crystal Palace 19/20 stats you didn't know

Explore Crystal Palace's stats from the 2019/20 season

Last Updated: 06/04/20 4:20pm

Roy Hodgson has overseen another solid season at Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson has overseen another solid season at Crystal Palace

From failing to score from range to no-risk football, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Crystal Palace's 2019/20 season.

Slow starters

Crystal Palace are the only side in the top four divisions of English football yet to score in the opening 15 minutes of a game this season.

Sleepy Selhurst

Palace rarely take too many risks in the first half of matches. They scored their only goal from open play in the first half of a home game this season in their last game against Watford on March 7 - they had gone nearly 10 months without doing so.

Uphill finish

Palace have the joint-hardest run-in based on points per game picked up by their remaining opposition in the Premier League this season. Their remaining opponents average 1.55pts per game - the same as Aston Villa's remaining opponents.

Zaha's trickery

Since Wilfried Zaha re-joined Palace from Manchester United in February 2015, no Premier League player has won more penalties than him (16).

Wilfried Zaha is the king of winning penalties
Wilfried Zaha is the king of winning penalties

In the same time, no player has won more fouls than Zaha (531) - 101 of which have drawn yellow cards, and seven of which have brought red cards - that's a Premier League-high.

Explore more Palace stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Palace stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop-down option in the second widget.

