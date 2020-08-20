Crystal Palace fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Crystal Palace will kick off their 2020/21 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton and play fierce rivals Brighton in their opening five fixtures.

It will be a tricky start for Roy Hodgson's side, hosting the Saints before games against Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea. Brighton will then visit Selhurst Park on October 17 in their most anticipated fixture of the season.

Boxing Day will see a trip to Aston Villa followed by home games against Leicester and Sheffield United to see in the new year. The return fixture against Brighton at the Amex Stadium is set to be played on February 20.

Much like the beginning of Palace's season, the end also includes some tough fixtures, with home games against Manchester City and Arsenal in May before a final day trip to Liverpool on May 23.

Crystal Palace largely avoiding a relegation battle last season, finishing in 14th

September

12: Southampton (h)

19: Manchester United (a)

26: Everton (h)

October

3: Chelsea (a)

17: Brighton (h)

24: Fulham (a)

31: Wolves (a)

November

7: Leeds (h)

21: Burnley (a)

28: Newcastle (h)

December

5: West Brom (a)

12: Tottenham (h)

15: West Ham (a)

19: Liverpool (h)

26: Aston Villa (a)

28: Leicester (h)

January

2: Sheffield United (h)

12: Arsenal (a)

16: Manchester City (a)

27: West Ham (h)

30: Wolves (h)

February

3: Newcastle (a)

6: Leeds (a)

13: Burnley (h)

20: Brighton (a)

27: Fulham (h)

March

6: Tottenham (a)

13: West Brom (h)

20: Manchester United (h)

April

3: Everton (a)

10: Chelsea (h)

17: Southampton (a)

24: Leicester (a)

May

1: Manchester City (h)

8: Sheffield United (a)

12: Aston Villa (h)

15: Arsenal (h)

23: Liverpool (a)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

