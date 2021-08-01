Gary Cahill: Former England defender leaves Crystal Palace after two seasons

Former England defender Gary Cahill has announced he has left Crystal Palace after a two-year spell at the Premier League club.

Cahill, 35, made 47 appearances in all competitions for Palace since joining on a two-year deal as a free agent following his release by Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

The former Bolton and Aston Villa centre-back was unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Eagles after weeks of talks.

A statement published on Instagram from Cahill read: "After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved at the club, especially the fans and staff who welcomed me into their South London family.

"It's been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day. Playing in front of the Holmesdale Road stand is a memory that I will cherish in particular.

"I would like to wish the club all the best for the future and wish them every success for the coming season."

A hamstring injury sustained against former club Chelsea in the closing weeks of the 2019/20 campaign saw Cahill miss much of the first few months of last season.

Cahill made 20 appearances as Palace finished 14th in the Premier League, scoring his only goal for the club during a 2-1 victory at Newcastle in February.

Palace aim to replace Cahill, who won 61 international caps, during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The south London club, managed by Patrick Vieira following the departure of Roy Hodgson, have already signed centre-back duo Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen from Chelsea and Lyon respectively on five-year deals this summer.