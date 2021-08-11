Crystal Palace: American businessman John Textor buys stake in Premier League club

Crystal Palace have announced new investment in the club from American businessman John Textor.

Textor, the founder and chief executive of virtual entertainment company Facebank, joins chairman Steve Parish and fellow joint-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer as the fourth director on the club's board.

Parish said the investment has given new Palace manager Patrick Vieira funds to spend in the transfer window ahead of the new Premier League season, with Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen joining for undisclosed fees

"We have been looking for the right investment for the right investor for a while, both to progress the club and deal with the significant financial challenges of the past 18 months due to COVID," Parish said.

"I'm delighted that search led us to John, who has invested significant sums, helping to facilitate the rejuvenation of the squad, bolster the balance sheet and enable the club to finalise the Academy. We all look forward to working with John, who has a strong passion for football and a growing knowledge and affinity to Crystal Palace."

Textor was close to buying shares in Benfica earlier this summer until president Luis Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest over allegations of tax fraud and money laundering in July.

"I have looked at many opportunities across European football in which to invest so I could follow my passion for football and have a meaningful stake in a club," Texter said.

"Over the past six months of discussions, I have also developed a real affinity to Crystal Palace F.C, its history, the staff and, of course, most importantly the supporters who create an incredible atmosphere at every game - one I cannot wait to witness again when supporters return to fill Selhurst Park this season.

"I very much look forward to working with the Chairman and the other partners."

Palace have spent the last nine consecutive seasons in the Premier League since promotion from the Championship in 2013.