Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace winger suffers racist abuse on social media after win over Man City

Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racist abuse on social media following Crystal Palace's win over Manchester City.

Zaha scored the opening goal as Palace won 2-0 at the Etihad on Saturday, and the Ivorian was also involved in the incident which saw City defender Aymeric Laporte sent off for a professional foul.

Zaha took to Instagram on Saturday night to post screenshots of a number of racist messages he had received on social media following the match.

"This message isn't for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it's disgusting or about me getting sympathy," Zaha posted on his Instagram story.

"I'm not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!

"I don't mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it's not an excuse but my colour will always be the real problem but it's fine because I'll always be BLACK AND PROUD!

"Speak to me when you actual take this issue serious."

Zaha has previously called for "strong action" to be taken against those found responsible for racist abuse.

