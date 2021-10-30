Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha torments Premier League champions as Aymeric Laporte sees red

Crystal Palace produced one of the shocks of the season as they beat 10-man Manchester City 2-0 with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher firing in the goals.

Zaha scampered away on a Palace counter-attack to put the visitors ahead on seven minutes, scoring his 50th Premier League goal for the club, and then he tempted Aymeric Laporte into hauling him down just before the break which saw the City defender sent off for being the last man.

Image: Aymeric Laporte drags down Zaha, leading to a red card for the Man City defender

Pep Guardiola's side gave it a good go in the second half for their manager in his 200th Premier League game in charge and they thought they had levelled when Gabriel Jesus poked home at the back post, but the goal was ruled out by VAR as Phil Foden was offside in the build-up.

That decision seemed to deflate City and Palace counter-attacked shrewdly in the final stages, with Gallagher firing home to seal the points.

The result leaves Manchester City five points behind Chelsea in third place in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After notching up 50 Premier League goals, we take a look at some of Zaha's best strikes for Crystal Palace

How Vieira's Palace shone at the Etihad…

Palace came into this tough test on the back of four straight draws but many had been impressed with their performance levels. They started like a team full of confidence in how they pressed City. It was that pressure that led to the shock opening goal.

City were bringing the ball out from the back when Laporte passed into no-man's land having been spooked by pressure from Gallagher and Zaha.

Zaha raced past Ruben Dias and hit a low left-footed shot across Ederson into the far corner - a 50th goal in the Premier League for the homegrown winger.

Vicente Guaita stopped a Rodri snapshot and Joao Cancelo wildly lashed off target as the hosts attempted to draw parity, but City's free-flowing style was lacking.

Things got worse for City in first-half stoppage time when Zaha caused Laporte more problems with his pace and power.

Zaha turned centre-back Laporte, who reacted by dragging the goalscorer to the deck to prevent him running through on goal. Referee Andre Marriner handed out a straight red card - a decision ratified by VAR.

City, fuelled by that potential injustice, went about trying to tip a fired-up Zaha over the edge as Bernardo Silva was booked for a frustrated challenge on him, with Ederson joining him in the notebook as tempers frayed at half-time.

An intriguing encounter was on the cards with City chasing the game with 10 men.

Rodri fired a first-time strike just over from Jack Grealish's cutback when play resumed after the break, but the Eagles were still looking dangerous.

Marc Guehi headed just over from a free-kick won and whipped in by Gallagher, who was doing the work of about two players in a richly-impressive performance.

City patiently probed but Guaita was not massively tested as Rodri fired another wayward finish wide following a corner.

With Foden becoming more involved, the pressure did start to grow on the Palace defence and City were celebrating an equaliser on 61 minutes. Or what they thought was an equaliser.

Foden's magical cross was directed home by Jesus from a seemingly impossible angle but with City waiting to kick-off at the halfway line, VAR ruled that Foden had strayed offside in the build-up.

Jordan Ayew wasted a glorious chance and Cancelo saw a low shot saved as play swung from end to end but it was Palace who carried the greater threat. And, boss Patrick Vieira was celebrating a second goal with two minutes to play.

Zaha, who timed his run in behind perfectly again, kept his cool under pressure and squared for substitute Michael Olise, who laid off for Gallagher to fire home.

Manchester United

Manchester City Saturday 6th November 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

City now host Club Brugge in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, before a trip to rivals Manchester United at 12.30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League. Palace host Wolves at 3pm on Saturday in the Premier League.