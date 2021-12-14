Conor Gallagher: Crystal Palace not worried about early return to Chelsea for midfielder

Crystal Palace are not concerned about an early return to Chelsea for Conor Gallagher because he has played in the majority of their matches this season.

The two clubs had an agreement for Gallagher to play over 50 per cent of Palace's games and Chelsea might have recalled the midfielder if that did not happen, but that scenario now looks extremely unlikely.

The 21-year-old was ineligible to face his parent club in the first game of the season but has been an ever-present for Palace in the league since, featuring 15 times.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Everton in the Premier League

He scored twice in Sunday's 3-1 win over Everton to become the Eagles' top goalscorer for the campaign with six so far in the Premier League.

Gallagher moved to Selhurst Park in the summer on a season-long loan and will aim to continue his fine form when Southampton visit on Wednesday.

Speaking last month about the situation, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said: "I think it is important for him to be happy where he is and not change things. It is important to be calm, I feel him happy there and that he is having this impact at Crystal Palace.

"It is too early to talk about that in public before we talk with Conor himself and what his goals are. This will happen in the summer as we all agreed to the decision that we wanted to send him to Palace.

"He saw a possibility for him. I am not surprised the national coach loves him because I loved him from day one. Humble, nice, smile on his face and all the time ready to give everything, want to learn and improve."

Image: Gallagher made his senior England debut in a 10-0 victory over San Marino earlier this year

Palace boss Patrick Vieira described Gallagher as a "manager's dream" and compared his finishing to Frank Lampard.

"Conor has this passion for the game when he is on the field like a Ray Parlour, but I would say he has maybe the quality finishing of a Frank Lampard," Vieira said.

"It is a manager's dream to have a player like Conor because when he is on the field, he will give everything.

"He is focused, concentrated and will always give his best. This is something that for me is really important."

This is Gallagher's joint-best goalscoring season after he found the net on six occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, which was spent on loan in the Sky Bet Championship with Charlton and Swansea.

He was rewarded for his good form this season with a call-up to the senior England squad in November, and made his debut in a 10-0 victory against San Marino.

Image: Patrick Vieira compared Gallagher's finishing ability to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who scored 177 goals in the Premier League across his career

Vieira believes his desire to improve is behind his goal return.

"I think it is his determination to progress. Every time he is putting his feet on the field, he wants to improve and to challenge himself," the Palace manager added.

"We know his quality and we know he can be box-to-box. He can score goals but what is really impressive with him is his work ethic in training every day.

"When you have that kind of determination to challenge yourself and to improve, you will have more chance to succeed."

Sky Sports' Adam Smith speaking on the Essential Football Podcast:

"He really stands out as the modern midfielder. I think a lot of managers would love to have him. If you just look at the stats, he ranks second at Palace for tackles - as a midfielder - and wins more possession in the middle third than any other player.

"On top of that, you saw how he nudged Benteke out of the way and said 'I'm having this' [to score]. At 21 years old, to be doing that and executing it like that.

"His all-round game is excellent: his work-rate, he's run further than any other player at the club as well.

"He's a workhorse, he can score, more assists and chances created than anyone else at Palace. Across the board, he stands out and looks like a really promising prospect, for England, too."

Conor Gallagher is having the season of his life at Crystal Palace. Having joined Chelsea at eight years old, the 21-year-old is now thriving during his fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge. We take a look at how, why and where he excels...