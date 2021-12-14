Leeds charged for fracas at Chelsea after late penalty incident in Premier League match

Leeds have been charged with failing to control their players following an injury-time incident in last weekend's 3-2 Premier League defeat at Chelsea.

Leeds players reacted furiously when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a late spot-kick after Mateusz Klich brought down Antonio Rudiger in the box.

The FA said in a statement: "Leeds United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after its Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday.

"It is alleged that Leeds United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion when they surrounded the match referee in the 93rd minute."

Leeds have been given until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who face Manchester City on Tuesday, had five players booked in the fixture, which ended in a further, heated exchange between Rudiger and a number of Leeds players.

There were three penalties awarded at Stamford Bridge, where Raphinha gave Leeds a 28th-minute lead from the spot.

However, Chelsea were awarded two second-half penalties, both for fouls on Rudiger. The second came deep in injury time when Klich barged into the defender's back.

"It's a penalty," former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports News.

"There is no need to make the tackle, Rudiger does what he should do, he gets between the player and the ball and the player goes through the back of him, it's a foul."

Leeds have the worst disciplinary record in the top flight with seven players one booking away from suspension heading towards the busy festive programme.