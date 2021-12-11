Chelsea 3-2 Leeds: Two Jorginho penalties punish visitors in thrilling encounter

Jorginho scored two penalties – the second in injury-time – to nab Chelsea an important and dramatic 3-2 win over a spirited Leeds.

The victory leaves Chelsea in third but just two points behind Manchester City at the top of the table.

After conceding six goals in their last two games, Chelsea's defence were breached again when Raphinha netted from the penalty spot on 28 minutes following a challenge on Dan James by Marcus Alonso.

Thomas Tuchel's side looked nervous as they staged a response, but Mason Mount scored what looked a crucial equaliser just before the beak when turning home Alonso's cross.

They were ahead on 58 minutes when Jorginho converted from the penalty after a VAR review had deemed Raphinha's challenge on Antonio Rudiger a foul that was originally missed by referee Chris Kavanagh.

But the Blues crumbled at the back, allowing Joe Gelhardt, just 81 seconds after coming off the bench, to draw Leeds level.

But there was still time for one more penalty when Rudiger was tripped again in injury-time, this time from behind by Mateusz Klich and, Jorginho kept his cool for the win.

Player ratings Chelsea:Mendy (7), Azpilicueta (6), Thiago Silva (6), Rudiger (8), James (7), Loftus-Cheek (7), Jorginho (8), Alonso (6), Werner (5), Mount (7), Havertz (6)



Subs: Hudson-Odoi (6), Lukaku (6), Christensen (6)



Leeds:Meslier (7), Ayling (7), Llorente (7), Dallas (7), Shackleton (6), Forshaw (7), Firpo (6), Raphinha (8), James (7), Harrison (7), Roberts (7)



Subs:Klich (7), Gelhart (7), Summerville (6)



Man of the match: Antonio Rudiger

How Chelsea made Leeds pay the penalty...

Having won just two of their last five games in all competitions, there were a few questions for Thomas Tuchel's side to answer in terms of their ability to keep pace with City and Liverpool, who both recorded 1-0 wins on Saturday.

The boss had called for a response but despite an energetic first 10 minutes, Leeds more than matched Chelsea across the pitch. They took the lead on 28 minutes.

Team news Two changes were made by Thomas Tuchel from the defeat at West Ham last weekend. Cesar Azpilicueta and Timo Werner returned at the expense of Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen.

Marcelo Bielsa made two changes from the draw with Brentford, both enforced. Kalvin Phillps and Liam Cooper were out injured so Jack Harrison and Jamie Shackleton started.

Alonso upended James - a challenge that was needless - to hand Leeds the ideal chance to open the scoring from the spot, and Raphinha made no mistake with his calm effort.

Chelsea huffed and puffed but quality was in short supply with Timo Werner struggling for form yet again and Kai Havertz well marshalled by the Leeds defence. Chelsea did manage to equalise from a moment of pure opportunism.

Alonso robbed a flat-footed Stuart Dallas who failed to control Illan Meslier's pass, before sending a low ball to the near post. Mount peeled off the defensive cover and swept into the net to level the clash, with the Blues mightily relieved to be on terms at the interval.

Chelsea returned from the break with a renewed energy and eventually they stole into the lead from a penalty of their own. Raphinha scythed through Rudiger in the box and the spot-kick was duly awarded after a VAR review.

Jorginho stepped up and tapped home, keeping his head to hand Chelsea control.

The hosts failed to build on that advantage however, once again easing off the throttle when finally in charge. Leeds sensed that nervousness in the Chelsea ranks and replacement striker Gelhardt steamed in and buried a cross from Tyler Roberts, netting his first goal in the Premier League.

Image: Substitute Joe Gelhardt pulls Leeds United level at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea refused to roll over though, and Jorginho finally secured the victory, converting again from the spot after Klich stupidly tussled with Rudiger and was penalised for the challenge.

Jorginho made Leeds pay the penalty, firing home with one of the last kicks.

Opta stats

Leeds have won just two of their last 33 away matches in London in all competitions (D7 L24) and have lost three of their last four games when scoring first in the capital.

36% of the Premier League goals Chelsea have conceded this season have come from the penalty spot (4/11), the highest such ratio in the division.

Mount has been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (6 goals, 4 assists), with only Mohamed Salah (23) and Emmanuel Dennis (12) exceeding that total.

Raphinha has scored seven of Leeds' 17 Premier League goals this season, with no other player at the club netting more than twice so far this term. He also became just the 13th player in Premier League history to both score a penalty and concede a penalty in a single game and the first to do so for Leeds in the competition's history.

Gelhardt became the first teenager to score a Premier League goal for Leeds United since James Milner against Everton in April 2004, while Gelhardt also netted with his first touch of the game.

Jorginho's winner (93:11) was Chelsea's latest winning goal in a Premier League game since Florent Malouda's strike against Stoke in September 2009 (93:36).

Chelsea now host Everton at 7.45pm on Thursday, while Leeds are at Man City at 8pm on Tuesday. Watch free highlights from both games shortly after full time on Sky Sports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.