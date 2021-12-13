Man City vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Leeds in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been passed fit for the champions' home clash with Leeds on Tuesday.

The German was withdrawn early in the second half of Saturday's victory over Wolves with a back complaint.

Ferran Torres, who is expected to be out until January with a broken metatarsal, is City's only notable absentee.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, Silva, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

There is no respite for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa with none of the players who missed Saturday's narrow defeat at Chelsea available to return at the Etihad Stadium.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all missed the trip to Stamford Bridge with hamstring injuries they sustained in the previous week's draw with Brentford.

Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch and Rodrigo are also still sidelined with Bielsa remaining coy on precisely how long each player is expected to remain unavailable.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Leeds in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Wolves in the Premier League.

How to follow

Follow Man City vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look ahead to some exciting fixtures in matchweek 17 of the Premier League including Arsenal v West Ham, Leicester v Totteham and Chelsea v Everton.