Man City vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Leeds in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been passed fit for the champions' home clash with Leeds on Tuesday.
The German was withdrawn early in the second half of Saturday's victory over Wolves with a back complaint.
Ferran Torres, who is expected to be out until January with a broken metatarsal, is City's only notable absentee.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, Silva, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.
There is no respite for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa with none of the players who missed Saturday's narrow defeat at Chelsea available to return at the Etihad Stadium.
Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all missed the trip to Stamford Bridge with hamstring injuries they sustained in the previous week's draw with Brentford.
Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch and Rodrigo are also still sidelined with Bielsa remaining coy on precisely how long each player is expected to remain unavailable.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.
Last time out...
How to follow
Follow Man City vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Opta stats
- Manchester City are winless in four Premier League games against Leeds (D2 L2) since a 2-1 win at Maine Road under Kevin Keegan in January 2003.
- Leeds won this exact fixture 2-1 last season, scoring with both shots they had across the whole match. They've not won consecutive away league games against Man City since 1987, while they haven't done so in the top-flight since a run of three between 1969 and 1971.
- Leeds have won just one of their last 14 away games against reigning top-flight champions (D5 L8), beating Arsenal 3-2 at Highbury in May 2003.
- Leeds have won just two of their 20 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table (D9 L9). However, both of these wins have come away from home, including a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in their most recent such encounter.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League home games played on Tuesday (W10 D4), with their last such defeat coming at Maine Road in August 1993 against Blackburn Rovers.
- Since their return to the division last season, Leeds have won six of their seven midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (L1), including winning all five on Tuesdays.
- Manchester City have scored 499 goals in 206 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola - a goal here would see the Spaniard become the manager to see his sides score 500 in the competition in the fewest games from the start of his tenure (currently Jürgen Klopp, 234 games).
- Leeds have scored twice in each of their last two Premier League games, having scored more than once in just two of their first 14 this season. However, they've drawn with Brentford (2-2) and lost to Chelsea (2-3) in these games, with West Ham the last side to score at least twice but fail to win 3+ consecutive Premier League matches (4 in a row in March/April 2016).
- Raphinha has scored in four of his five league appearances (80%) on Tuesdays for Leeds United, netting four goals. In the club's history, the only player to score in as many as 80% of their league appearances on a day of the week (min. 5 games) is Rod Belfitt, who scored in four of his five league games on Wednesdays between 1964 and 1971.
- Joe Gelhardt scored with his first touch in Leeds' defeat against Chelsea last time out; the last teenager to score in back-to-back Premier League appearances for the Whites was James Milner in December 2002, who did so after coming on as a substitute in both matches versus Sunderland and then Chelsea.