Wilfried Zaha: Al Nassr offer Crystal Palace forward three-year contract worth £45m amid Atletico Madrid interest

Wilfried Zaha has received a huge offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Sky Sports News has been told the 30-year-old has been offered a three-year contract worth £45m (£15m per year).

Zaha's representatives have also been approached by Atletico Madrid and three other Champions League clubs.

The Ivory Coast international has not made a decision on his future yet and wants to assess all his options.

Signing a new contract at Crystal Palace has not been ruled out, with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

Zaha has consistently been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in recent years but has spent the majority of his career at the London club.

He has made 458 appearances in all competitions, scoring 90 goals and registering 76 assists.

