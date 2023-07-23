Wilfried Zaha close to leaving Crystal Palace for Galatasaray on free transfer

Galatasaray are close to agreeing a deal with Wilfried Zaha, who is a free agent after his contract expired at Selhurst Park earlier this summer.

However, the deal is not done and the option of a four-year contract remains on the table from Crystal Palace.

Galatasaray say negotiations have started with Zaha, who has been training at Palace and a new deal there is still an option for the winger.

His representatives have also been approached by Atletico Madrid and three other Champions League clubs.

Zaha has consistently been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in recent years but has spent the majority of his career at the London club.

He has made 458 appearances in all competitions, scoring 90 goals and registering 76 assists.

