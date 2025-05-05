Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news, score prediction and Champions League qualification state of play

Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday May 5, live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, as the race for Champions League qualification continues.

Crystal Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League table and are on a four-game winless run in the league, but reached the FA Cup final with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in their last match.

Nottingham Forest's Champions League ambitions have been hit by three defeats in four matches and Thursday's 2-0 loss to Brentford leaves them sixth in the table, three points behind fifth-placed Chelsea in the final qualifying spot.

The previous meeting between the two sides this season ended with Nottingham Forest beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on October 21.

When is Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League takes place on Monday May 5 at Selhurst Park. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

TV: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 6.30pm

App: Sky Sports app

Stream: NOW Day or Month pass

Online: live coverage through dedicated match blog

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest team news

Crystal Palace have no injury worries following their FA Cup semi-final win over Aston Villa. Oliver Glasner said in his pre-match press conference: "All players are still fit, no problems. All players take part in the training sessions, and this is how we want to end the season."

Nottingham Forest will have to check on Callum Hudson-Odoi after he came off at half-time of Thursday's defeat to Brentford with an apparent hamstring problem.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Nottingham Forest's season has been built around the magnificent trio of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Matz Sels.

But just like when forwards lose their form in front of goal that in turn affects the output of a team, the same can happen in defence and that's occurring with Forest. Mistakes are now being made at key moments in matches and Forest's defensive numbers are now that of a mid-table team.

Across their last 12 Premier League matches their expected goals against process is working at 1.77 per 90 - only Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton have a worse defensive process.

This is seriously worrying for Forest and their hopes of Champions League.

And it makes them impossible to fancy up against such a dangerous and powerful Crystal Palace attack, where Eberechi Eze is sparkling once again. He is 4/1 with Sky Bet to score for a third game in a row. That's generous.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

The race for Champions League qualification is more competitive than ever with five Premier League teams guaranteed qualification, but who will make the cut?

The race for the top five is tight, with only four points separating Manchester City in third and Aston Villa in seventh following Villa's 1-0 home win over Fulham on Saturday.

Opta's supercomputer has run the numbers on each team's chances, so who do they expect to get over the line?

Premier League winners Liverpool have already guaranteed Champions League football, while Opta put Arsenal's prospects at 99.9 per cent.

Man City - who have a favourable run-in - now have a 98 per cent chance of making those Champions League spots.

Chelsea occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot but have moved level on points with Newcastle following their win over Liverpool on a day when Newcastle drew at Brighton.

Aston Villa's prospects of qualifying for the Champions League are now rated at 14% by Opta's supercomputer with Arsenal's at 99.9%, Man City's at 98%, Newcastle's at 78%, Chelsea's at 66% and Forest's at 44%.

The run-in sees two games between Champions League hopefuls clash as Chelsea go to Newcastle on May 11, while Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the season.