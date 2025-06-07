 Skip to content

Crystal Palace willing to do whatever it takes to play in next season's UEFA Europa League

Crystal Palace have qualified for next season's Europa League after winning the FA Cup; Palace are in danger of being removed from the competition by UEFA for breaking multi-club ownership rules; Eagles willing to do whatever it takes to be allowed to play in the Europa League

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Sunday 8 June 2025 13:22, UK

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol with the latest on Crystal Palace's fight to play in the Europa League with the club in danger of being removed from the competition by UEFA for breaking multi-club ownership rules

Crystal Palace are willing to do whatever it takes to convince UEFA they should be allowed to play in the Europa League next season.

Palace are in danger of being removed from the competition by UEFA for breaking multi-club ownership rules.

US businessman John Textor owns shares in Palace and Ligue 1 side Lyon, with both clubs having qualified for the Europa League and that has put the Eagles' place at risk.

UEFA's rules ban clubs with the same ownership group playing in the same competition. In cases where a conflict of interest arises, the club who finished lower in their domestic league lose their place.

Joel Ward lifts the FA Cup following Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Manchester City
Image: Crystal Palace have qualified for next season's Europa League after beating Manchester City in May's FA Cup final

Palace finished 12th in the Premier League, while Lyon finished finished sixth in Ligue 1.

Palace executive chairman Steve Parish and Textor attended a meeting at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland on Tuesday to argue their case and defend the rights of both the Eagles and Lyon to play in next season's Europa League.

