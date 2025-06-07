Crystal Palace willing to do whatever it takes to play in next season's UEFA Europa League

Crystal Palace are willing to do whatever it takes to convince UEFA they should be allowed to play in the Europa League next season.

Palace are in danger of being removed from the competition by UEFA for breaking multi-club ownership rules.

US businessman John Textor owns shares in Palace and Ligue 1 side Lyon, with both clubs having qualified for the Europa League and that has put the Eagles' place at risk.

UEFA's rules ban clubs with the same ownership group playing in the same competition. In cases where a conflict of interest arises, the club who finished lower in their domestic league lose their place.

Image: Crystal Palace have qualified for next season's Europa League after beating Manchester City in May's FA Cup final

Palace finished 12th in the Premier League, while Lyon finished finished sixth in Ligue 1.

Palace executive chairman Steve Parish and Textor attended a meeting at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland on Tuesday to argue their case and defend the rights of both the Eagles and Lyon to play in next season's Europa League.

