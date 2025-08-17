Eberechi Eze transfer news: Crystal Palace midfielder's release clause has expired, reveals manager Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hit back at rumours Eberechi Eze would not face Chelsea on Sunday amid transfer interest - and revealed the midfielder's release clause has expired.

Tottenham are in discussions with Palace over a deal for Eze as they look to add a new No 10 before the transfer deadline on September 1, and there had initially been doubts over whether he would feature at Stamford Bridge.

But Eze was named in Palace's starting line-up against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League and had a goal ruled out by an unusual law following a VAR check in the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace

"Don't always believe what you read, especially on the internet," said Glasner afterwards over the reports Eze wouldn't be involved. "And here it's the same, who tells you? Who knows that this is the truth, what is written? There are rumours and so many rumours, and everybody tells somebody something for their own advantage, maybe.

"I watch the players every single day in the training sessions. If most of the things that are written about them is true, they couldn't perform like this, the team couldn't be together like this, the team couldn't be committed to each other like they are. It's just not possible.

"He was picked because he's a Crystal Palace player and he's a very good Crystal Palace player. He trained the whole week, so there was no reason not to pick him."

Glasner then revealed Eze's £68m release clause has now expired. He said: "I'm quite calm, but I also know, we have two weeks to go, and I know Ebs' clause is gone, so it's the club's decision, and we will see what happens."

Eze has been one of Spurs' top targets this summer. A bid has not yet been made and Palace value him at £70m, with two years left on his contract.

Palace host Fredrikstad on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifying play-off and Glasner expects Eze to be involved again.

He said: "He will come in tomorrow [Monday] to Crystal Palace's training ground, and have recovery. We will ensure a Tuesday off and we will meet Wednesday, and I expect him being back and playing for us against Fredrikstad."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking pre-match, Chris Sutton said Crystal Palace would be stronger with Eze starting against Chelsea, despite the Tottenham rumours

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton, speaking at Stamford Bridge, contrasted Eze's situation with that of Alexander Isak at Newcastle - where he has not featured for the club, or trained alongside his team-mates, since he announced his desire to leave earlier this summer.

"He seems like a good type," he said. "If the situation with Tottenham happens, it'll happen. We've seen the situation at Newcastle with how Alexander Isak has downed tools and isn't the most popular person among the Newcastle faithful.

"If you're Oliver Glasner, you want your best players starting. Eze's one of those and Palace's season last season was phenomenal, the best in their history.

"They'll want to come to Stamford Bridge and get a result, and they stand a better chance of doing that with Eze starting."

Image: 215 live premier league matches up from 128 this season on Sky Sports

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.