Marc Guehi: Crystal Palace captain tells club he will not sign a new contract and will leave next year, says Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has informed the club he does not want to sign a new contract and will leave the club next year, head coach Oliver Glasner has revealed.

The England international's current Palace deal expires on June 30, when he can leave the Eagles on a free transfer.

Guehi is also able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club when the January transfer window opens on New Year's Day 2026.

"I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year," said Glasner on Friday.

"The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal.

"And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."

Earlier this year, Guehi was close to joining Liverpool on Deadline Day in a £35m deal. Palace chairman Steve Parish made the decision to pull the plug on the deal at 4pm - three hours before the deadline - because Palace could not sign a replacement.

A fresh approach from Liverpool to sign Guehi in January cannot be ruled out, with Reds defender Giovanni Leoni set to miss the rest of the season with a long-term knee injury.

However, Palace would not allow Guehi to leave on the cheap in the winter window. And there is also interest from right across Europe for what is expected to be one of the most high-profile free agents entering the market.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

Guehi has a big decision to make when he moves on from Crystal Palace. Virtually every big club in Europe wants to sign him next summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool are just some of the clubs who want him.

Guehi is totally committed to playing for Palace but when the time comes to leave, he would want to play at the highest level possible, including in the Champions League. He is not someone who is motivated by money.

Real Madrid are expected to sign a centre-back next summer. But one of their targets, William Saliba, signed a new Arsenal contract.

That means Madrid will focus their efforts on signing Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate or Guehi next summer. Both players could potentially be out of contract by then.

Real have recently signed the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger as free agents in recent windows.

If I had to put money on it, I would say he's going to end up next summer playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Those clubs now have an advantage because they can sign a pre-contract agreement with him in January, which Premier League clubs obviously can't do.

Premier League clubs could make Crystal Palace a big offer for him in January. But how big would it be considering he's going to be a free agent in the summer?

Speaking to some people at other Premier League clubs, they're telling me is the feeling is that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him, and they definitely will have the advantage.

What about Glasner's own future?

Guehi is not the only major figure at Palace out of contract next summer, with Palace head coach Glasner also in the final year of his deal.

It is understood Palace accelerated talks with their FA Cup and Community Shield-winning manager over a contract extension and the Austrian admitted he has talked with Palace chairman Steve Parish regularly this past week.

"I met Steve when I came back from when I was at international duty at home, big duties at home!

"I came back on Sunday, met Steve Sunday afternoon at the NFL game and we talked. I met him on Tuesday for dinner, we talked. I met him on Wednesday in the House of Commons and we talked. And he's here [on Friday] and we talked.

"We are talking almost every day and it's not that I need conditions or I want something. Crystal Palace wants to be successful, so Crystal Palace wants to continue this pathway.

"When you see [the league form] it was always between 10th, 11th, and 14th and 15th. Now in the last years, it's more - let's say - [between] 10th and 12th. And Crystal Palace doesn't want to say: 'Okay, we are fine when we go back to 14th or 15th again.' Now is what we are always discussing, how we think that we have the best chance that we can continue this pathway.

"And Oliver Glasner doesn't have the final solution. And Steve Parish doesn't have it. Working together and having a relationship together just makes sense if you have the same goals, if you have the same vision. Otherwise, you can't be successful. Wherever it is, in any company, if two leaders have different visions, then you go separate ways and then you can't achieve your goal.

"And that's what we are talking about. If we can find the same pathway, the same goal for Crystal Palace - not for Oliver Glasner - then we will end the talks. And if we don't find it, we will also end the talks."