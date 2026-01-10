Macclesfield beat Crystal Palace in FA Cup: Oliver Glasner fumes after shock third-round exit

Oliver Glasner fumed at his Crystal Palace side after their shock FA Cup third-round exit at Macclesfield on Saturday, saying his U21 side could have done better.

In one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history, National League North Macclesfield, formed five years ago from the ashes of Macclesfield Town, started the day 117 places below Premier League Palace and became the first non-League team in 117 years to beat the FA Cup holders - ironically since then-Southern League side Palace beat Wolves in 1909.

While Macclesfield celebrated a well-deserved 2-1 success, Palace boss Glasner looked stunned after seeing his side meekly surrender the trophy they won in May - the club's first major honour - and the Austrian said things need to change.

Speaking to the BBC, Glasner said: "Congratulations to Macclesfield. We lacked any kind of quality today. Conceding a set-play from a header - we had to do better. The second goal was slapstick.

Image: Yeremi Pino pulls a goal back for Crystal Palace at Macclesfield

"At the other end, if you can't create clear-cut chances... it's just a lack of quality what we've shown today. We lost and we deserved to lose.

"I was looking for quality from everyone. I brought on more attacking players [at half-time], but I have no explanation for what I've seen today.

"You don't need tactics in these kinds of games. You just have to show what you're capable of and show a little bit of pride, and you'll perform in a different way.

"But today we lacked everything."

Biggest shock in 117 years? Crystal Palace have become the first FA Cup holders to be eliminated by non-League opponents in 117 years.



Oliver Glasner's side were stunned 2-1 by National League North side Macclesfield on Saturday.



The last time a non-League side knocked the holders out of the FA Cup was Palace themselves, when they beat Wolves in the first round in the 1908/09 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Macclesfield give their jubilant views on a historic FA Cup upset over Crystal Palace

'U21s would have done better'

When asked what he said to his players in the aftermath of the defeat, Glasner told TalkSPORT: "Not a lot.

"I think when you play here against a non-League team, I think you don't need tactics, I think you don't need a manager, honestly.

"I was a player for 19 years so I know these things can happen, but the way we played - their goalkeeper could be man of the match and we could be in unlucky situations - but it wasn't that.

"So that is what disappoints me most and this is what we have to change, we've seen this in the last weeks as well.

Image: Goalscorer Paul Dawson celebrates with supporters following Macclesfield's shock 2-1 win against Crystal Palace

"We conceded another set-play goal, so all the things, losing a header because we have no timing and the attack, it's no physicality, no pace, no dribbling, and then it's tough against any team.

"But, on the other side, I think our U21s would have done better than we have done today. Therefore, things have to be changed."

Crystal Palace are now without a win in their last nine matches in all competitions.

They have lost six games in that run with their last victory coming against Shelbourne in the Conference League on December 11, and Glasner is now concerned for his side for the second half of the season.

When asked if he was worried about his side's form, he said: "When you ask me straight after this game, yes, massively.

Image: Goalscorers Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts celebrate following Macclesfield's shock FA Cup win against Crystal Palace

"On the other side, I know the team and I know we need players back.

"Looks like players who get the chance can't take it, maybe are not good enough, and it means we need all the others back because I've seen, a few weeks ago, a different team playing better.

"We can see if we have five, six new players in the squad like we had today, didn't train the last month, then we have no structure and the individual quality is not good enough to win."

'Palace have been an embarrassment'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clinton Morrison branded Crystal Palace an 'embarrassment' after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league side Macclesfield

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison on Soccer Saturday:

"Crystal Palace were nowhere near good enough.

"Macclesfield were the better team. They were outstanding.

"Palace were an embarrassment. I praise them all the time but they need calling out. Nowhere near good enough.

"They thought they could just turn up at Macclesfield and win.

"It's got nothing to do with the pitch. It's about going there and competing but Macclesfield wanted it more.

"It's an unbelievable result for Macclesfield."