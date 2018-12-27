Ipswich's Grant Ward out for nine months with knee injury
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 27/12/18 3:41pm
Ipswich midfielder Grant Ward is expected to be out for nine months after rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in the Boxing Day defeat at QPR.
Ward came off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute at Loftus Road after a challenge with Josh Scowen and will now miss the rest of the season.
Ipswich physio Matt Byard told the club's official website: "Grant will see a specialist tomorrow and we will guided from there.
"It's a complete rupture of the cruciate in his left knee [ACL].
"We now know that and with that type of injury you are looking around a nine month recovery period."
Ward joined Ipswich from Tottenham in August 2016 and has made 14 league appearances this season.
The 24-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season but the club have the option to extend it by a year.