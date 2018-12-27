Ipswich's Grant Ward out for nine months with knee injury

Grant Ward will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury

Ipswich midfielder Grant Ward is expected to be out for nine months after rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in the Boxing Day defeat at QPR.

Ward came off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute at Loftus Road after a challenge with Josh Scowen and will now miss the rest of the season.

Ipswich physio Matt Byard told the club's official website: "Grant will see a specialist tomorrow and we will guided from there.

2:25 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Ipswich. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Ipswich.

"It's a complete rupture of the cruciate in his left knee [ACL].

"We now know that and with that type of injury you are looking around a nine month recovery period."

Ward joined Ipswich from Tottenham in August 2016 and has made 14 league appearances this season.

The 24-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season but the club have the option to extend it by a year.