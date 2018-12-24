Championship Power Rankings: West Brom's Dwight Gayle top

West Brom's Dwight Gayle has topped the Championship Power Rankings' form chart for Christmas.

The Newcastle loanee hit a hat-trick during the Baggies' 4-0 win at Rotherham, while Harvey Barnes (No 9) also got on the scoresheet to re-enter the top 10 and move into runner-up spot in the season chart.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham and West Brom

Hull's Jarrod Bowen was redeemed for missing a penalty after sparking a goal-laden finale in the Tigers' 3-2 win over Swansea, levelling the scores to 1-1 in the 70th minute and netting the matchwinner 10 minutes later.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull and Swansea

Leeds duo Pontus Jansson (No 3) and Pablo Hernandez ((No 4) were among the goals in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Aston Villa, sealed with a dramatic, late winner from Kemar Roofe (No 23).

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United

Last week's table-topper Marco Stiepermann slipped four places after Norwich's 1-0 win at Blackburn, with right-back Max Aarons (No 7) also retaining his place among the top performers.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Norwich

Meanwhile, QPR midfielder Pawel Wszolek (No 6) climbed into the top 10 with a team-topping 56 touches and 28 duels during a slender 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and QPR

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

Top 50 in-form Premier League players

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

