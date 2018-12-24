Championship Power Rankings: West Brom's Dwight Gayle top
Gayle top, ahead of Hull's Jarrod Bowen and Leeds duo Pontus Jansson and Pablo Hernandez
West Brom's Dwight Gayle has topped the Championship Power Rankings' form chart for Christmas.
The Newcastle loanee hit a hat-trick during the Baggies' 4-0 win at Rotherham, while Harvey Barnes (No 9) also got on the scoresheet to re-enter the top 10 and move into runner-up spot in the season chart.
Hull's Jarrod Bowen was redeemed for missing a penalty after sparking a goal-laden finale in the Tigers' 3-2 win over Swansea, levelling the scores to 1-1 in the 70th minute and netting the matchwinner 10 minutes later.
Leeds duo Pontus Jansson (No 3) and Pablo Hernandez ((No 4) were among the goals in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Aston Villa, sealed with a dramatic, late winner from Kemar Roofe (No 23).
Last week's table-topper Marco Stiepermann slipped four places after Norwich's 1-0 win at Blackburn, with right-back Max Aarons (No 7) also retaining his place among the top performers.
Meanwhile, QPR midfielder Pawel Wszolek (No 6) climbed into the top 10 with a team-topping 56 touches and 28 duels during a slender 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.
Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.
