Premier League Power Rankings: Tottenham's Heung-Min Son top

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has topped the Power Rankings' form chart for Christmas.

The South Korea international scored twice before assisting Harry Kane's second goal during Spurs' emphatic 6-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got off to a winning start as Manchester United's interim boss with a 5-1 win in Cardiff, with Marcus Rashford (No 5) breaking the deadlock and Jesse Lingard (No 4) scoring a double.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (No 3) and Virgil van Dijk (No 6) secured a 2-0 win at Wolves - ensuring the Reds would top the league table on Christmas Day.

Mo Salah was the Power Rankings champion last season and has now smashed the 40,000-point threshold atop the season chart this term

Last week's table-topper Robert Snodgrass slipped into runner-up spot after West Ham's 2-0 defeat to Watford, with Hornets full-back Jose Holebas (No 7) among the top performers.

Meanwhile, Andros Townsend (No 9) scored a sensational volley from 29 yards as Crystal Palace shocked champions Manchester City with a 3-2 win at the Etihad.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

Heung-Min Son has now scored five goals and assisted another three in his last six league appearances

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

