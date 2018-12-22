Cardiff 1-5 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer off to perfect start

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Manchester United started life without Jose Mourinho with a stylish and energetic display under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they thrashed Cardiff 5-1.

Goals from Marcus Rashford (3), Ander Herrera (28), Anthony Martial (41) and a second-half double from Jesse Lingard (64, 90) saw United score five goals in a Premier League game for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson departed.

After the negative performances under Mourinho, Solskjaer seemed to give his players a freedom to express themselves and was rewarded with a scintillating attacking showing, spearheaded by Martial, who looked especially rejuvenated as did Paul Pogba.

Cardiff, who had won their last three home games, were completely outclassed and could only a muster a penalty from Victor Camarasa (38) in response to United's silky and exciting showing.

More to follow...

What's next?

United are back at Old Trafford on Boxing Day where Huddersfield are the visitors while Cardiff take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.