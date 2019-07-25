Ipswich boss Paul Lambert thinks his team still needs reinforcements

0:45 Ipswich manager Paul Lambert says the League One club have identified potential new recruits and are now trying to get the deals over the line Ipswich manager Paul Lambert says the League One club have identified potential new recruits and are now trying to get the deals over the line

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert says he is hopeful of making some new signings before the league season starts next Saturday.

The Tractor Boys are preparing to start life outside the top two divisions for the first time since 1957, after relegation from the Sky Bet Championship last season.

They begin the new League One season at Burton, and while Lambert is optimistic about the upcoming campaign, he is keen for the club to strengthen the squad.

"I think we have to try," Lambert told Sky Sports. "I think we have identified lads that we would like to try and get to the football club.

"It is probably over to Marcus [Evans, the owner] and Lee (O'Neill, general manager) to try and get them in, and hopefully that is going to happen.

Ipswich endured a tough 2018/19 season, finishing bottom of the Championship

"It won't be for the want of trying.

"I have a team of young lads. One or two have experience - but the team is young.

"You look at the average age, it is not old at all. Some lads are going to play a lot of football for the first time in their careers.

"We have got a good young side, without a doubt, with good energy, and we have got good footballers.

"But you are playing over 60 games and that is why I think we have to have reinforcements."