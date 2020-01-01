Paul Lambert tied to Ipswich Town on new contract running until 2025

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has signed a new contract

Paul Lambert has signed a contract extension with Ipswich which ties him to the club until the summer of 2025.

Lambert has been in charge at Portman Road since October 2018 and had 18 months remaining on his initial contract until agreeing a four-year extension with owner Marcus Evans.

The Scotsman has guided Town into fourth place in League One but they are winless in that competition since November 5 and slumped to a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Lincoln on Sunday.

Lambert signed his new deal before the New Year's Day fixture with Wycombe and Evans said his decision to offer an extension was down to his desire to support a management team in the long-term.

"Football management is a precarious business and I have stated many times the importance of having a long term vision which is executed by a management team who are confident that they will be given time to continually improve the performance and quality of the squad," Evans said.

"The coaching group led by the manager have done a fantastic job in turning a fragile environment - following last season's relegation - into one where we have a mental expectation to win every game.

"The last few matches have seen results not go our way, however, we should not lose sight of the fact that we have lost only five games in the league in the first half of the season and are performing better at the halfway point than nearly every team that suffered relegation last year from any division.

"Paul has developed a strong squad and has been a catalyst in the club's re-engagement with fans, including playing a role in helping to bring new supporters to Portman Road.

"I am therefore pleased to announce that Paul and I reached agreement last month to extend his current deal for an additional four years and we are now able to officially announce the new contract."