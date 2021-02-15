Ipswich Town: Group of supporters launch flares to halt training as signage catches fire

There were 12 flares thrown over a fence as Ipswich Town players prepared for Tuesday's Sky Bet League One match against Northampton at Portman Road; signage on the fence caught fire and training was suspended; a member of the coaching team kicked the flames out; no one was hurt

Monday 15 February 2021 22:30, UK

Ipswich Town
Image: Ipswich Town reported the incident to the police and an investigation has been launched

A group of Ipswich Town supporters threw flares into the club's training ground, causing the team's session to be briefly halted.

There were 12 flares thrown over a fence as the players prepared for Tuesday's Sky Bet League One match against Northampton at Portman Road.

Signage on the fence caught fire and training was suspended - while a member of the coaching team kicked the flames out - but no one was hurt in the incident, and training resumed around 10 minutes later.

Ipswich, who are 12th in League One following Tuesday's defeat to Peterborough and finished 11th last season on points-per-game following Championship relegation at the end of 2018/19, reported the incident to the police and an investigation has been launched.

A club spokesperson said: "There was an incident at the training ground this morning where flares were thrown over a perimeter fence adjacent to the players.

"The flares caused signage on the fence to catch alight and in doing so put our staff at risk. The police were called and are investigating the matter. The supporters' group concerned have apologised for their actions."

Sky Sports News has contacted Suffolk Constabulary for comment.

