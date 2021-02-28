Paul Lambert no longer Ipswich manager after 'differences of opinion' with owner Marcus Evans

Paul Lambert has left his job as Ipswich Town manager after "differences of opinion" with owner and chairman Marcus Evans.

The club announced they had parted company by mutual consent on Sunday despite a 2-1 victory over Doncaster in Sky Bet League One in what was to be Lambert's final game in charge.

Assistant manager Stuart Taylor has also left Portman Road and owner Evans said: "It has become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities and we agreed it was best for us to part company.

"I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to Paul and Stuart for their services to Ipswich Town over the last two and half years. I have enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Paul in our time together and he has brought a lot of positive aspects to the club."

Lambert, who took charge of Ipswich in October 2018, leaves the club in eighth place in the League One table, two points off the play-off positions.

The 51-year-old could not stop Ipswich falling out of the Championship in April 2019 and the Suffolk side, despite making a strong start to life in the third tier, finished 11th last season when placings were determined on a points-per-game basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Wigan and Portsmouth boss Paul Cook has been linked with the Portman Road hotseat, with US investors reportedly close to buying the club.

After Ipswich's win over Doncaster on Saturday, Lambert conceded that if the club were taken over, he would likely not remain in his post.

He said: "When a takeover generally comes in, it's 99.9 per cent I won't be here."