Liam Delap transfer news: Ipswich striker expected to leave club with Man Utd, Chelsea, Newcastle interested

Liam Delap has been granted permission to speak to other clubs with Ipswich expecting him to leave this summer.

Newcastle and Chelsea are interested in signing Delap, with both clubs battling to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League.

​​​​​​Last week, Sky Sports News reported that Manchester United were believed to be in pole position to sign Delap. However, his final decision was expected to be swayed by whether or not United won the Europa League and qualified for next season's Champions League. They lost 1-0 to Spurs on Wednesday night.

Image: Liam Delap has scored 12 goals for Ipswich in the Premier League this season

Delap has a £30m release clause in his Ipswich contract following their relegation.

When asked about Delap's transfer link with Manchester United, Kieran McKenna said: "Liam's looking at his options for next year, which I think he's entitled to do, and we support him with that.

"So, yes, we've given him the permission to do that this week.

"It's a very important decision for his future. Of course, there's a lot of interest and rightly so. So that's been part of his week, he's been having some of those conversations.

"It looks, I think more likely than not, that he'll move on this summer. He has interest from pretty much every club in the league. I don't think there's many clubs in the world who wouldn't want to have him. So I think it's more likely than not that he'll move on.

"Of course, nothing's sorted, nothing's done or completed or even I think very, very, very close. That process will take its course.

"We'll, of course, be proud of the part that we've had in terms of Liam's development and his contribution this season.

"If he stays with us, we'll be delighted. If he does move on this summer, then it will be a positive sign for the club, a positive step for the club, to have developed and sold a player at that sort of level. Hopefully it will be a good move for him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville talk on Manchester United's potential move for Ipswich striker Liam Delap

Analysis: Why investing in Delap looks a smart move

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Liam Delap could be the bargain buy of the summer.

"The striker has hit double figures for goals in his first full crack at the Premier League and that is even more impressive considering the struggles his relegated Ipswich have had at this level.

"He has been the driving force to their attack, scoring from all angles and distances while also hauling the team up the pitch with his runs with and without the ball. It's this range of skills which makes him stand out.

"A frontman with the ability to hold up the ball while also rank among the top 25 Premier League players for take-ons is a rare thing. His overperformance of his Expected Goals total demonstrates his finishing ability. Delap is ready for the next step.

"Where that will be and how Delap would fit into a different system is intriguing. But it is no wonder there is big interest in the 22-year-old England youth international.

"His £30m release clause fee is way below the quoted price tag for some strikers on the continent linked with a move to the Premier League who would be something more of a risk. Investing in Delap appears to be a smart move."

