Sean Dyche: Burnley performance good, but results must improve

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was pleased with his side's performance in the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle, but admits results must come soon.

Burnley sit just a point above the drop zone after a fourth loss in six games, and Dyche's side are now without a win since September following the defeat on Monday Night Football at Turf Moor.

Dyche does feel that after the draw at Leicester and Monday's game, the performances are getting back to a level he wants, but says results are not handed out easily in the Premier League.

He told Sky Sports: "A lot of the aspects of the performance I was actually pleased of, so it's a frustrating one. But once you give two goals away, it's difficult in the Premier League.

"Some good stuff, stuff to be pleased of, mentality excellent, but obviously very frustrated with the result of course.

"We have to earn the right, nobody gives you anything in football, we know that, performance levels aside.

"At the moment I think the team are beginning to look like what we can be, but we have to get the right side of the margins because it is tight for teams like us. Landing on those right sides is so, so important."

A Ben Mee own goal and Ciaran Clark's header put Newcastle 2-0 up early on, before Sam Vokes' superb header before the break, but Burnley could not find a leveller in the second half.

Dyche feels the hosts did enough to get something from the game, but is aware he is in a results business.

"You get an unlucky goal, and then a poor goal, and then we react and created enough to get something from the game," he said.

"There were some moments of real good play. Looking beyond the result, because it's a season's work, then we are starting to come back to what we think we can be. But of course, you've got to get a result, that's the business we are in."