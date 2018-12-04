Burnley boss Sean Dyche says they need to push aside disappointments

Sean Dyche's side have managed just two Premier League wins this season

Sean Dyche says Burnley have to quickly push aside recent disappointments as their Premier League schedule continues at pace.

High-flying Liverpool visit Turf Moor on Wednesday, while Tottenham and Arsenal are also on the Clarets' pre-Christmas agenda, along with Brighton.

Burnley have not won in the league since beating Cardiff two months ago, drawing two games and losing five, while conceding 17 goals and scoring just three.

"Last weekend wasn't good enough. We know that," Burnley manager Dyche, reflecting on a 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace, told the club's official website.

"But then a short number of days before against Newcastle [Burnley lost 2-1], I thought it was a good performance and I thought we deserved more than we got.

"So, there is a balance to the workload and how we are performing.

"I know the players we are working with, and I know the honesty and the endeavour and I know some of the quality. That sometimes gets pushed aside when results aren't going your way.

"The players are still working and have been good around the place. We've had disappointments before and pushed them aside quickly, and we've got to do that again."

Steven Defour is a doubt for the Liverpool clash, with the Belgium international midfielder aggravating the knee he had surgery on earlier this year.

Dyche has no other fresh concerns following the Palace defeat, with Stephen Ward [knee] and Nick Pope [shoulder] continuing their recovery schedules, but not yet being available.

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour has made 51 appearances for the club

"His knee is just a little bit niggly," Dyche added, of Defour. "It's nothing too serious, we don't think.

"He's just at game six [into his comeback] now, and when people have been out that long it takes a bit more than that.

"I am always thinking around that nine or 10 mark when you really get that grounded fitness and you get your eye in and get used to what's going on again in the Premier League.

"He's making good headway towards getting back there, but we have to be a little bit careful all the way."

Burnley have lost six of their previous eight Premier League games against Liverpool, drawing one and claiming a solitary victory in 2016 when goals by Sam Vokes and Andre Gray secured a 2-0 win.