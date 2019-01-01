Burnley's Tom Heaton thrilled to be back in team and not looking for January exit

Tom Heaton celebrates victory over West Ham on his return to the Burnley side

England goalkeeper Tom Heaton says his surprise Burnley recall has caused him to rethink his desire to leave Turf Moor in January.

Heaton, 32, had appeared set to quit the Premier League club after his path to the first team was blocked by fellow internationals Nick Pope and, more recently, Joe Hart.

But Heaton returned to Sean Dyche's first XI on Sunday and kept a clean sheet as the Clarets defeated in-form West Ham 2-0.

"With January coming and me not playing, it was uncertain," said Heaton when asked about his Burnley future amid links with Aston Villa and Leeds United.

"Does that change now? I would imagine so. At 32 I don't really have too much time to waste.

"Not for one minute did I want to go anywhere but sometimes it has got to be looked at. That probably changes now.

2:58 Highlights from Burnley's 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League. Highlights from Burnley's 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

"It's great to be back out there and I can't tell you how pleased I am to be back out on the pitch and pulling on that shirt again.

"I never wanted to leave the club, it's just the fact I wasn't playing that I would have had to. But after being back playing it's the last thing on my mind to be honest."