Jonathan Walters retires from football due to Achilles injury

Burnley striker Jonathan Walters has announced his immediate retirement, citing ongoing Achilles tendon issues.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland international confirmed on social media that his career is now over.

He wrote on Twitter: "Isn't it ironic...my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off!

"I am now retired from playing football. It's been epic. Veni vidi vici."

