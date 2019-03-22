Jonathan Walters retires from football due to Achilles injury
Last Updated: 22/03/19 4:28pm
Burnley striker Jonathan Walters has announced his immediate retirement, citing ongoing Achilles tendon issues.
The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland international confirmed on social media that his career is now over.
He wrote on Twitter: "Isn't it ironic...my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off!
"I am now retired from playing football. It's been epic. Veni vidi vici."
More to follow...