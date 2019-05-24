Nick Pope signs new long-term deal with Burnley through to 2023

"I love being where I am and working with the lads every day. It's an enjoyable place to be," said Pope

Nick Pope has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Burnley to commit his future to the Clarets.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has signed a new deal keeping him at Turf Moor until June 2023 with the option to extend for a further year, with his previous contract due to expire at the end of next season.

Pope, part of England's 2018 World Cup squad, has played only three games this season after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the Clarets' Europa League season opener against Aberdeen in July, which sidelined him until December.

He since managed to make two appearances in the FA Cup as Tom Heaton retained the No 1 spot for the rest of the season.

"I am in a good place. The shoulder feels good and I'm looking forward to coming back ready for next season," Pope said.

Pope made his England debut in June 2018 as England beat Costa Rica 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly

"With the contract being for a further four years that will carry me through the majority of my career. When you look at a long deal like that, you take into context the club you're at and the people you will be around every day.

"I love being where I am and working with the lads every day. It's an enjoyable place to be. I want to get back to where I left off and help the club build on the three years I've had here so far."

Pope originally joined Burnley from Charlton in 2016, powering through the ranks and establishing himself as the side's first-choice keeper after Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder in September 2017.

With Joe Hart also at the club, the battle to be Burnley's first choice goalkeeper next season could be interesting.