Sean Dyche says Burnley need luck to end Arsenal record

0:38 Sean Dyche says Burnley need the 'rub of the green' if they are to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Sean Dyche says Burnley need the 'rub of the green' if they are to beat Arsenal at the Emirates

Sean Dyche claims Burnley will need a little bit of luck if they are to end their woeful record against Arsenal this weekend.

Burnley travel to the Emirates this weekend and have not beaten Arsenal in a league game in 45 years, losing their last nine matches against the north London side.

Dyche said: "It's fair to suggest that decisions have played a part in a number of the games we have had against them, it didn't last season but it has done before that.

"It's a broken record but you have got to be on top of your performances against the top sides you need the rub of a green and might need a decision.

"Decisions might be a bit more measured with VAR and you certainly won't have had the decisions we have had go against us, but when it comes down to itb you have to perform it's as simple as that in my opinion.

"The top sides are there for a reason when it comes down to it against the top sides you gotta perform if you don't perform you rarely get anything against a top side.

"We have to perform as a minimum."

Danny Drinkwater joined Burnley on loan from Chelsea

Dyche confirms that midfielder Steven Defour is back in light training, but the Belgian is not yet ready to feature for the first team, and Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater will also be missing.

"Danny (Drinkwater) came in generally fit but lacking football fitness," Dyche said. "That's the next step. We've a couple of games lined up next week and he will get some game time."

"He knows he needs to get going again, and is hungry for the chance an opportunity.

"He knows he has got to work for it and get used to the group.

"He knows there is a high demand here and a high training level, he is enjoying it but let's get him well and see if he can forge his way into the team."