Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater suffers ankle injury in off-field incident

Danny Drinkwater is expected to be out for around a week

Danny Drinkwater is a doubt for Burnley's trip to Brighton after rolling his ankle in a non-football incident, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky sources understand the 29-year-old midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, is expected to be out for around a week and has been wearing a protective boot while staying at Burnley for his rehabilitation.

It is still unknown how the England international suffered the injury but, according to Sky sources, it occurred away from the club's training ground and stadium - ruling him out of the Premier League game on September 14.

Drinkwater has made just one appearance for Burnley since joining on loan until January, starting in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland late last month.