Teemu Pukki, Ashley Barnes among six nominees for Premier League Player of the Month

Norwich's Teemu Pukki, Burnley's Ashley Barnes, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Manchester City trio Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne have been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for August.

Pukki scored five goals in four games in August in what is his maiden Premier League season, including a hat-trick in their 3-1 victory against Newcastle.

The Finland international striker is joined by Barnes on the list of nominees after the Austrian scored four goals for the Clarets in their opening four games.

Manchester City have a trio of players up for the award including Premier League top goalscorer Aguero.

The Argentine striker has scored in all four of City's games so far this season and has a total of six goals to his name.

The other City players nominated are five-goal forward Sterling, who netted a hat-trick on the opening day against West Ham, and midfielder De Bruyne who contributed one goal and five assists in August, the highest tally so far.

League leaders Liverpool had just the one player nominated. Brazil's Firmino will be looking to win the award for the first time after contributing two goals and two assists to the Reds' perfect start to the campaign.