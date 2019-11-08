Chris Wood signs new Burnley contract running to 2023

Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both signed new Burnley contracts this week

Chris Wood has signed a new deal at Burnley which will keep him at Turf Moor until June 2023.

The 27-year-old New Zealander follows fellow striker Ashley Barnes in signing a contract extension with the Clarets this week.

Wood, who joined Burnley from Leeds in 2017, could return from injury to face West Ham on Saturday as Sean Dyche's side look to bounce back from three straight Premier League defeats, following a 3-0 hammering to Sheffield United last time out.

"It's always nice to be recognised and it's fantastic that it's over the line and sealed," Wood, who has missed the last two top-flight fixtures with a hamstring problem, told Burnley's official website.

"It's nice to have the two years under my belt and to be settled and happy where I am and now it's about pushing forward and doing even better.

"It feels exactly like home. It's a nice base and it's a nice settled place for me.

"I haven't really settled down previously at clubs. I think two-and-a-half is the maximum I've been at a club so hopefully to be here for four, five, six, seven years would be lovely.

"I am very happy to have it signed and looking forward to the future."