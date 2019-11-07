Ashley Barnes extends Burnley deal until 2022

Ashley Barnes has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has extended his contract at Turf Moor in a deal until June 2020.

The club also have the option of extending the 30-year-old striker's contract by an extra 12 months.

He joined Burnley from Brighton in 2014 and has gone on to play more games and score more goals for the club in the Premier League than any other player.

After signing his new deal, Barnes told Burnley's website: "I'd like to see out my playing days here.

"At this moment in time I don't see anything else for me and I just want to continue playing at the highest level possible, and hopefully that is with Burnley.

"I just want to carry on playing and I want another contract after this. When you're in your 30s people say you're almost done, but for me I want to play as long as possible.

"I've still got a lot to learn and a lot to achieve and I want to stay in the Premier League until I retire."