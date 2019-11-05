Premier League Power Rankings: Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic storms to the summit this week after scoring the winner in a 2-1 win at Watford, having smashed a hat-trick past Burnley a week ago.

Team-mate Willian (No 7) slips one place but retains his top-10 standing, while Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 8) is among the top performers after assisting Sadio Mane's 94th-minute winner at Aston Villa.

Incredibly, seven Leicester players pile into the top 10 after the Foxes' 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace to maintain third spot in the Premier League.

The group includes Jamie Vardy (No 2), Ben Chilwell (No 3), Caglar Soyuncu (No 4), James Maddison (No 5), Ayoze Perez (No 6), Youri Tielemans (No 9) and Kasper Schmeichel (No 10), while Ricardo Pereira (No 12) only just misses out.

Several players who have been out of form or favour in recent times top their respective club's rankings, including the likes of Dele Alli, Robert Snodgrass, James Ward-Prowse, John Lundstram and Jordan Ayew.