Burnley manager Sean Dyche reveals warnings over diving complaints

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been consistently critical of players diving in the Premier League

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed "prominent managers" have warned him he is hurting his career by continuing to provide vociferous opposition to diving.

Dyche's latest comments came last weekend after Callum Hudson-Odoi was booked for simulation in the box during Chelsea's 4-2 victory at Turf Moor.

"We've got a meeting coming up with the Premier League and it is one of the talking points, so that could be interesting," said Dyche. "I'm not backward in coming forward.

"I've been told by other prominent managers to stop going on about it because it will affect my career.

1:09 Dyche insists he never accused Callum Hudson-Odoi of being a cheat after he was booked for diving during Chelsea's win at Turf Moor last weekend Dyche insists he never accused Callum Hudson-Odoi of being a cheat after he was booked for diving during Chelsea's win at Turf Moor last weekend

"I said, 'Sorry, not my bag'. You have to be true to yourself and able to look at yourself in the mirror."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and a number of media pundits defended Hudson-Odoi, citing a touch in his back by Matt Lowton.

Dyche feels he is a lone voice speaking out against diving and is perplexed by being made to feel like the villain.

The Clarets manager is particularly concerned by behaviour he witnesses at junior level.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard defended Hudson-Odoi after his side's win over Dyche's Burnley

He said: "Bear in mind I've been in football all my life, I've watched it all my life, at every age group, from seven, which my lad Max played in, through every age group, to the U18s on Wednesday night, and people are going down with nothing wrong with them, and all that.

"And somehow I end up coming out of it the bad guy. I can't fathom it at all.

"I keep meeting people - unless I only happen to meet the only people who don't like diving - fans who've caned us, but then saying, 'By the way, you were right though about diving'.

"I don't know how it happens, people factually diving, feigning injury - which is even worse than diving - and I mention it, and people say I'm making excuses.

"Eh? I've been making excuses for five years? How's that then, we're still in the Premier League, what excuses am I making?"