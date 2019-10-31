Burnley manager Sean Dyche bemoans Steve Stone investigation leak

0:32 Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the club's investigation into U23 head coach Steve Stone becoming public knowledge is 'unfair' Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the club's investigation into U23 head coach Steve Stone becoming public knowledge is 'unfair'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is disappointed that an internal investigation into the club's U23 head coach Steve Stone has been made public.

Stone has missed his team's last three matches and is not attending training while an investigation is carried out amid reports of an allegation of bullying.

The 48-year-old former England international has been in charge of Burnley's U23 side since November 2018, but has temporarily been replaced by Andy Farrell.

"It is slightly misrepresented because it is an agreed break with the club whilst things are being checked over," Dyche said.

Burnley are understood to be carrying out an internal investigation

"We try and keep things private for the right reasons. Anything that is ever asked of us, we will look into, which we are doing now.

"It is just a shame in the modern world that not many things remain private and I think that is a bit unfair in this case because nothing has been agreed, nothing is decided, it is just an ongoing view of a moment in time and the club will take care of that privately and appropriately."

Stone, capped nine times by England, was a team-mate of Dyche at Nottingham Forest.