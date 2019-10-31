Sheffield Utd vs Burnley preview

Callum Robinson is fighting to prove his fitness ahead of the Burnley clash

Team news, key stats and prediction ahead of Sheff Utd vs Burnley in the Premier League.

Team news

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted there are a "couple" of players hoping to be fit, but he has not revealed who.

Callum Robinson was withdrawn after 54 minutes last weekend at West Ham after sustaining a knock, and the forward will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche revealed Danny Drinkwater will have a further week of full training before progressing onto a games programme.

Striker Chris Wood (hamstring) remains a doubt for the game at Bramall Lane while Phil Bardsley (back) faces a late test, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson has been ruled out.

How to follow and watch

Opta stats

This will be the first ever Premier League meeting between Sheffield United and Burnley, with the sides last facing each other in the top-flight in February 1976 (Burnley winning 3-1 at Turf Moor).

Burnley have won three of their last four league meetings with Sheffield United (D1), most recently winning a Championship game 4-2 in January 2011. They had won just one of their previous 11 against the Blades (D2 L8).

Burnley have played more Premier League games in Yorkshire without losing than any other side in the history of the competition (5 - W3 D2 L0). Their last top-flight defeat in the county came at Leeds back in April 1976 (1-2).

No side has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Sheffield United, with the Blades netting twice as many goals away from home (6) as they have at Bramall Lane (3).

Burnley have both scored and conceded in all five of their away league games this season, though they remain one of five sides yet to win on the road in the Premier League so far this term (D3 L2).

Burnley are winless in their last seven away Premier League games, their longest such run since their first 17 on the road in 2016-17. The Clarets have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 away league games, since a goalless draw at Watford in January.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

What bones can you pick out of this? I thought Burnley would beat Chelsea, but Chris Wood was injured and Ashley Barnes missed a header at 1-0 but these things happen. Sheffield United beat Arsenal and drew with West Ham, so what can we expect?

Burnley and Sheffield United do not score many goals. They have two technicians at the helm in Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche, who want to defend but attack as well in differing ways and styles. I have always found that there is something about Burnley in these games and Dyche always seems to manipulate these situations, which is why Burnley have been in the Premier League for a sustained period.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

