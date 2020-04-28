Premier League clubs must be flexible about completing fixtures, says Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche says Premier League clubs must be 'flexible' about completing their remaining fixtures

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says Premier League clubs must be "flexible" about completing their remaining fixtures, even if it means having a condensed pre-season.

The Premier League will hold further talks on Friday as it eyes a possible return in June, with matches behind closed doors and potentially to be held at neutral venues.

England's top division remains committed to completing the outstanding 92 games of the season, and Dyche believes clubs would be willing to compromise in order to make that happen.

2:03 Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson has the latest news on the potential return of the Premier League Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson has the latest news on the potential return of the Premier League

"If they say, 'look, we've got this window to work with', then we're going to have to be as flexible as we can within safety reasons of course," Dyche told Sky Sports News.

"It's such a peculiar time. I think personally that if we can get this up and running it would be great, but we're going to have to roll with what it offers and if that means a condensed pre-season then so be it, it's a condensed pre-season.

Burnley sit in the top half of the Premier League table after a fine run of form in January and February

"If it means football can get back out there then I think that's a good thing. It's good for us because of what we do, and also for millions of people who love football, so I think that could be a positive out of a tough situation.

"If that can be achieved in a shorter period then I think that's the way it goes. I think all clubs would work towards that in the idea of getting the games done."

1:02 Burnley manager Sean Dyche feels it is important clubs show flexibility around some of the logistical challenges of a Premier League restart. Burnley manager Sean Dyche feels it is important clubs show flexibility around some of the logistical challenges of a Premier League restart.

'Players must adapt to playing behind closed doors'

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons on Monday that he has been in talks with the Premier League and is keen for it to return as soon as possible.

The government's next review of current lockdown restrictions is due on May 7, as detailed planning continues under a 'Project Restart' programme.

Dyche won the Premier League manager of the month for February

The Premier League, along with other sports, will have to meet specific criteria before a return including testing arrangements for participants, paid for by sporting authorities or clubs, and ensuring measures are in place to avoid fans gathering outside matches.

Asked for his view on playing matches behind closed doors, Dyche said: "At the end of the day you are a professional footballer, not just a footballer.

0:50 Gary Neville says footballers need to 'get their heads around' the idea of playing behind closed doors, warning football is unlikely to return with fans for many months Gary Neville says footballers need to 'get their heads around' the idea of playing behind closed doors, warning football is unlikely to return with fans for many months

"Whatever is required then that's part of your profession and if we need to play behind closed doors, which it strongly looks like we will have to, then that's an adaptation the players will have to make and the staff will have to make.

"It will certainly feel different, certainly odd in the sense that the feeling the crowd brings to a performance will be missing, but people will still be watching [at home] so there should still be that little burst of adrenaline you need to make sure you're really on top of what you do."