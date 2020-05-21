Burnley News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Burnley extend Robbie Brady's deal at Turf Moor until June 2021

Last Updated: 21/05/20 2:13pm

Burnley's Robbie Brady has endured an injury-hit few years at the club.
Burnley's Robbie Brady has endured an injury-hit few years at the club.

Burnley have exercised the 12-month option to keep Robbie Brady at Turf Moor until June 2021.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped 46 times by the Republic of Ireland, has suffered an injury-hit few years at the club and has only started six games this term - all defeats.

Joining the clarets for a then-club-record fee of £13m from Norwich in January 2017, the midfielder was an ever-present in the opening 15 games of the 2017/18 campaign before suffering a knee injury at Leicester City which kept him sidelined for 10 months.

Also See:

However, Brady has returned to training with the rest of the squad this week ahead of an intended resumption of the Premier League programme later this summer and remains a key component of Sean Dyche's side.

Burnley currently have five other players out of contract on June 30 - Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Phil Bardsley and Adam Legzdins.

Super 6: Dortmund to keep heat on Bayern?

Super 6 is back. Do not miss your chance to land the £50,000 jackpot. Play for free, entries by 2:30pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK