Burnley extend Robbie Brady's deal at Turf Moor until June 2021

Burnley's Robbie Brady has endured an injury-hit few years at the club.

Burnley have exercised the 12-month option to keep Robbie Brady at Turf Moor until June 2021.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped 46 times by the Republic of Ireland, has suffered an injury-hit few years at the club and has only started six games this term - all defeats.

Joining the clarets for a then-club-record fee of £13m from Norwich in January 2017, the midfielder was an ever-present in the opening 15 games of the 2017/18 campaign before suffering a knee injury at Leicester City which kept him sidelined for 10 months.

However, Brady has returned to training with the rest of the squad this week ahead of an intended resumption of the Premier League programme later this summer and remains a key component of Sean Dyche's side.

Burnley currently have five other players out of contract on June 30 - Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Phil Bardsley and Adam Legzdins.