Ben Mee to stay at Burnley until June 2022 after club triggers clause in contract

Ben Mee (right) celebrates after scoring Burnley's winner at Crystal Palace in June

Burnley have triggered a clause in captain Ben Mee’s contract that will see him stay at Turf Moor until June 2022.

Mee had a year left to run on his existing deal but the Clarets have now moved to exercise their option to extend that by a further 12 months.

The 30-year-old initially joined Burnley on loan from Manchester City in July 2011 before making the move permanent six months later.

Mee was an ever-present in the Premier League for Sean Dyche's side in 2018/19 and was on his way to repeating the feat this season.

4:09 Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has already had discussions about the club's transfer strategy and is expecting more talks to follow Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has already had discussions about the club's transfer strategy and is expecting more talks to follow

However, he suffered a season-ending groin injury having scored the winner in the 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace at the end of June, a game in which he made his 300th appearance for the Lancashire side.

"I feel at home at the club and to have been here as long as I have has been fantastic," he told the club website.

"Taking the armband this year has really cemented that for me. It feels good to extend my stay here and hopefully we can keep progressing how we have done.

"I'm excited for what we can do and what we can achieve. I feel at a really good place in my career.

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Burnley in the Premier League

"I think I've been playing well and the lads all look fit and in good form and ready to go, which we will be for next season after what's going to be a quick turn-around."

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.