Burnley fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Burnley will kick off their Premier League season a week late away at Leicester on September 19 after their opening-day game at home to Manchester United was postponed.

Burnley were due to play United on the weekend of September 12 when the season officially kicks off, but that game will be played at a later date (TBC) due to United's participation in the latter stages of the Europa League.

So Burnley will now start at the King Power against Leicester the following weekend, followed by a home game with Southampton at Turf Moor on September 26.

They then go to Newcastle on October 3 before the international break, before going to newly-promoted West Brom on October 17 and then hosting Tottenham on October 24.

The busy winter schedule has been favourable, keeping Burnley mainly in the north of England; they host Wolves on December 19, go to Leeds on Boxing Day, then host Sheffield United on December 28, and finally host Fulham on January 2.

Sean Dyche's side finish the season away at Sheffield United on May 23 as they look to build on an impressive 2019/20 campaign which saw them finish 10th with 54 points.

September

12: Man Utd (h) POSTPONED

19: Leicester (a)

26: Southampton (h)

October

3: Newcastle (a)

17: West Brom (a)

24: Tottenham (h)

31: Chelsea (h)

November

7: Brighton (a)

21: Crystal Palace (h)

28: Man City (a)

December

5: Everton (h)

12: Arsenal (a)

15: Aston Villa (a)

19: Wolves (h)

26: Leeds (a)

28: Sheffield United (h)

January

2: Fulham (h)

13: Liverpool (a)

16: West Ham (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

30: Chelsea (a)

February

2: Man City (h)

6: Brighton (h)

13: Crystal Palace (a)

20: West Brom (h)

27: Tottenham (a)

March

6: Arsenal (h)

13: Everton (a)

20: Leicester (h)

April

3: Southampton (a)

10: Newcastle (h)

17: Man Utd (a)

24: Wolves (a)

May

1: West Ham (h)

8: Fulham (a)

11: Leeds (h)

15: Liverpool (h)

23: Sheffield United (a)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

