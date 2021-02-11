Burnley women's team amalgamated into club, aim to turn professional

Burnley have announced their women's team is to become fully amalgamated into the club as part of a long-term plan to turn professional.

Burnley F.C. Women is currently an affiliate team which is part of the Burnley FC in the Community charity arm.

They have won back-to-back promotions into the FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division, the third tier of women's football.

Now the Premier League club say the women's team will move away from Burnley F.C. in the Community and become its own entity, operated as part of the club.

They will fully integrate with the men's first team and share their facilities.

The long-term goal, along with Burnley F.C. Women turning professional, is to win promotion to the FA Women's Championship by 2025 and boost women's football in the process.

Major investment, including the creation of a Women's Academy, is also planned to move the women's team to the next level.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup was arguably a turning point for the women's game, attracting new fans and inspiring men and women all over the world to see football in a new light.

"The global pandemic has since had a huge impact on women's football, but I believe it has a major role to play in the sport's future growth, bringing in new audiences and demographics.

"Burnley F.C. is an inclusive club for all and today's announcement signals our intent to put women's football at the very heart of it.

"Over the coming seasons we will fully support and invest in our new women's football strategy, with the ambition to gain promotion to the FA Women's Championship within four years and ultimately become a full-time professional outfit."

Burnley chief executive Neil Hart added: "I would like to personally thank Burnley F.C. in the Community for all their hard work so far.

"I see this as a huge opportunity to move BFC Women forward and we will be supporting women's manager Matt Bee and the players to do this. I am looking forward to rekindling my involvement with BFC Women and their full integration into the day to day operations of Burnley F.C.".

Burnley F.C. Women manager Matt Bee said: "Today's announcement is exciting for all aspirational young footballers in Burnley, with the club demonstrating real ambition within the women's game and a commitment to invest in infrastructure and development over the coming seasons."