WSL and Women's Championship: No new positive Covid-19 tests in latest round of testing

The Women's Super League and Women's Championship have returned no new positive tests for Covid-19 in their latest round of testing.

A total of 931 tests were carried out in the Women's Super League and second-tier Championship between February 1 and February 7 inclusive.

This follows the one positive test in last week's round of testing (January 25 to January 31) from a total of 936 tests.

An FA statement read: "The FA can today confirm that between 1 February 2021 and 7 February 2021 inclusive, 931 tests were carried out for COVID-19 across the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship. None have returned positive.

"To ensure transparency, the FA will continue to release results each week across both the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

At no point will specific details relating to any club, player or staff member be communicated by the FA."