Lianne Sanderson: WSL results show just how competitive the league is

The weekend Women's Super League results prove the league is more competitive than ever, according to Lianne Sanderson.

Leaders Chelsea's record-breaking 33-game unbeaten run in the Women's Super League came to a shock end as they lost 2-1 to Brighton at Kingsmeadow.

That result that came after second-placed Manchester United missed the opportunity to go top after a 2-0 defeat to Reading while third-placed Manchester City edged out Arsenal 2-1 to see the top three separated by just two points.

And although Sanderson believes Man City are going to be 'massive contenders' along with Manchester United and Chelsea, she believes there will still be plenty of twists and turns to come.

"What we are seeing right now is there's a lot of inconsistencies and on any given day any team can beat anybody as we saw yesterday with Brighton beating Chelsea," Sanderson told Sky Sports News.

"It's been a crazy year, anything can happen and it goes to show you just how strong the WSL is now.

"In previous years teams like Arsenal would run away with the league but now it's great because it's so competitive

"Teams have to turn up and put their best team out in every game now and the fact so many foreign players want to come over and play in this league as well is testimony as to how strong it is."

Emma Hayes felt it was an opportunity missed for Chelsea as their record-breaking 33-game unbeaten run was ended by a 2-1 loss to Brighton meant they failed to capitalise on the earlier defeat for Manchester United.

Hayes left some big names on the bench and bemoaned a lack of intensity from her side, particularly in the first half.

"I thought the subs came in and offered what we needed. As a team, it wasn't good enough from us today on any level. Everybody in the dressing room knows that," she said.

With the league dominated by Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in recent seasons and an impressive Manchester United side the surprise package of this campaign, Hayes added: "I think the United result and our result serves as a reminder that if you're not in it in this league you can be turned over.

